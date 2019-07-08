Newlyweds, 100 and 102, find love after meeting at senior living facility

A couple who met at a senior living facility in Ohio are proving that it’s never too late to find love.

Newlyweds John and Phyllis Cook, 100 and 102 respectively, met while living at Kingston Residence of Sylvania, located just outside of Toledo.

The pair had been dating about a year before deciding to tie the knot, according to WNWO-TV. They went to the courthouse on June 26 to obtain a marriage license and learned they could get married on the same day.

"It wasn't the plan, but we got here and they said, 'we could marry you here.' I said, 'good, let's get it over with,'" John Cook told the news station.

John and Phyllis Cook, 100 and 102, are pictured in an image shared by Kingston Residence of Sylvania, a senior living facility located just outside of Toledo. (Photo credit: Kingston Residence of Sylvania)

Both John and Phyllis had lost two spouses in the past, the station reported. John is a World War II veteran who recently turned 100. Phyllis, who will turn 103 on Aug. 8, is originally from West Virginia, according to WNWO.

Phyllis’ mother lived to be 106, according to the news station.

"To tell you the truth, we fell in love with each other. I know you think that may be a little bit far-fetched for somebody our age, but we fell in love with each other," Phyllis told WNWO.

"Well, we were just compatible in a whole lot of ways, found ourselves enjoying each other's company," John added.

The couple spends their time enjoying meals and sitting out in the sun together at their assisted living facility, according to the news station.

“Congratulations to the newlyweds! John and Phyllis met while living at Kingston,” Kingston Residence in Sylvania wrote on its Facebook page. “It's never too late to find love!!! Join us in congratulating the happy couple!!!”

This story was reported from Los Angeles.