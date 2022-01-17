NFL mom Donna Kelce travels to both Jason, Travis' games Sunday

article

A Philadelphia Eagles fan pulled double duty and attended both playoff games on Sunday for a very special reason.



Donna Kelce is the mom of both Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

With both sons in the playoffs, Donna Kelce pulled off her own special moves in order to see both games Sunday.

The NFL provided updates on her journey from Tampa to Kansas City on social media.

Donna's journey started in Tampa Bay to watch Jason take on the Buccaneers.

From there, she went to Kansas City to watch son Travis play against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While the Eagles fell to the Buccaneers (31-15), Donna did manage to see one win with the Chiefs beating the Steelers.

