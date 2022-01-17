Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 12:00 PM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
5
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, New Castle County
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 10:00 AM EST, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
from MON 7:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 AM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County

NFL mom Donna Kelce travels to both Jason, Travis' games Sunday

Published 
Updated 9:38AM
Sports
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Credit: NFL

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia Eagles fan pulled double duty and attended both playoff games on Sunday for a very special reason.

Donna Kelce is the mom of both Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

With both sons in the playoffs, Donna Kelce pulled off her own special moves in order to see both games Sunday. 

The NFL provided updates on her journey from Tampa to Kansas City on social media.

Donna's journey started in Tampa Bay to watch Jason take on the Buccaneers. 

From there, she went to Kansas City to watch son Travis play against the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

While the Eagles fell to the Buccaneers (31-15), Donna did manage to see one win with the Chiefs beating the Steelers. 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter