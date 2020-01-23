NFL says no tailgating for Super Bowl 54 in Miami; fans erupt on social media

The National Football League said tailgating is not allowed at Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday.

The no tailgating policy at the big sporting event at Hard Rock Stadium is not new, said NFL Vice President of Communications Brian McCarthy, adding that there has been no change to the policy. He said the policy was applied at previous Super Bowl games in Miami.

Fans’ game ticket does not include parking, so they would need to purchase a parking permit at parksuperbowl.com.

“Fans may bring their own food and frosty beverages. Fans are to park in their allotted spot and may not have a grill or erect tents,” McCarthy said.

Fans who have tickets to the Super Bowl can only park at the stadium’s parking lots managed by NFL, and tailgating is also not allowed in those parking lots.

“There is also free entertainment in Gameday Fan Plaza at the stadium beginning at 2 p.m., and also inside the stadium with entertainment and programming on the field and on the videoboards. This is designed to ensure easy access to the lots and also help with ingress into the stadium,” he added.

McCarthy said the no tailgating policy tends to be brought up again at Super Bowl locations where tailgating is allowed for regular season games.



All parking lots open at 1 p.m. ET on Feb. 2 and close at 1 a.m. ET on Feb. 3, according to the parking website. Overnight parking is also not allowed.

Advertisement

Super Bowl fans erupted on social media with amplified emotion to the no tailgating policy.

“Watch them try to stop Chiefs fans. Ain’t *no* way people won’t be *tailgating* there,” @guyzies tweeted.

“*NO* *TAILGATING* allowed at super bowl!!!??? Whaaaaat?????” another user @royale_tee12 tweeted in surprise.

“The #NFL (NO FUN LEAGUE) is banning tents, grills, fire pits almost all tailgating items at this years #SuperBowlLIV ... Jack the Prices up, and then screw over the fans once again......... #Miami #NFLPlayoffs #NFL100,“ tweeted user @cupofJoeintheD2.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.