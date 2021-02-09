NHL postpones Flyers’ Tuesday night game after second player enters COVID-19 protocols

article

The National Hockey League announced Tuesday night’s scheduled game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals has been postponed.

Officials with the NHL made the announcement after a second Flyers player entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols Tuesday.

The decision was made out of an abundance of caution by NHLPA, the Flyers’ doctors and medical personnel with the NHL.

A date for a rescheduled game has not been determined.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter