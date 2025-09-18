The Night Market on Ogontz returns for the first time in 15 years

The Brief Ogontz Avenue shut down Thursday night for a community day event. Residents enjoyed a free concert as stars took to the stage. Businesses and food trucks lined the avenue.



The Night Market on Ogontz is back for the first time in 15 years.

What we know:

The event serves as a community day.

Organizers say it is the first step in bringing back big events to West Oak Lane.

They are now looking to bring back the big jazz festival that is known for the area.

Hundreds of people came out Thursday for a much-anticipated event uptown.

They packed a shut-down Ogontz Avenue in fold-up chairs and wherever they could find a place to stand. Many are excited to see some big names take the stage.

What they're saying:

"We got Pastor Waller, we got Meli'sa Morgan, we also got DJ Diamond Kuts, and the Blue Notes just sung," said 9th District Philadelphia City Councilman Anthony Phillips.

But most are glad just to see the community come together peacefully and for a night of fun.

"It's good for the community to come together. This is definitely a great atmosphere," said Robert Govholman who is happy the event is back in his neighborhood.

"To bring it back and just to see everybody that's out here in unity and having fun and enjoying each other. Just feeling comfortable to be out," he said.

Past the stage, local businesses were busy putting out their best products and the best food. Trucks had long lines to get a taste of Ogontz and area businesses.

"I wanted to come out because it's the end of the summer and I wanted to have one last hoorah with the kids. It is also my birthday, so it was right on time," said Adonaya Boyd who brought along her son Future and daughter Malaya. She gave the best answer about what she likes about the night.

"I'm enjoying seeing all the kids not on their phones," said Malaya. And the event was set up perfectly for that. Kids were able to play freely in the street. Malaya says she joined an organized activity.

"My favorite part was jumping double-dutch," she laughed.

Councilman Phillips says this is the comeback of a community day here in West Oak Lane in 15 years.

"This is really important in times like this where people are nervous about our federal government. But also, just in trying times. We are bringing community together," he said.

It is the first of many huge returns for this area.

"This looks like our jazz festival that we had many, many years ago. It is a precursor to what we are going to do and bring that big jazz festival back," said Councilman Phillips.