NJ among 20 states suing Dollar General for millions of hidden register markups: FTC

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The Brief The Federal Trade Commission and 20 states are suing Dollar General for allegedly overcharging customers at the register for years despite displaying lower prices on store shelves. The lawsuit claims the retailer ignored tens of thousands of complaints about these discrepancies, which disproportionately harm shoppers relying on tight budgets. Dollar General maintains that it strives for price accuracy and attributes the markups to occasional store errors.



Ever grab a deal off the shelf at Dollar General, only to realize you paid more at the register? You aren't alone.

New Jersey has joined the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and 19 other states to sue the discount retail chain for doing exactly that.

The checkout trap

What we know:

According to a massive lawsuit filed on October 26, Dollar General has been routinely overcharging shoppers for years, with the price tag you see in the aisle or in an ad often not matching the price at the register.

The FTC says these checkout markups have quietly cost shoppers millions of dollars.

Ignoring the problem

By the numbers:

The lawsuit claims Dollar General was completely aware of these deceptive pricing practices.

The company, which operates over 21,000 stores nationwide, received tens of thousands of complaints from frustrated customers. Instead of ensuring that the registers matched the advertised prices, the retailer allegedly did nothing to correct the issue and let the overcharging continue.

This new lawsuit comes just months after Dollar General settled a similar class-action case for $8.5 million without admitting liability. Additionally, the FTC reports that the retailer paid over $6 million in fines across seven state settlements between 2019 and 2026 for pricing discrepancies.

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Hurting everyday shoppers

What they're saying:

The FTC emphasizes that these practices disproportionately harm low and fixed-income consumers who rely on accurate pricing to manage tight budgets.

"Dollar General has betrayed the trust of millions of American consumers and imposed significant financial harm on communities and consumers who are already struggling to make their paychecks last," said Christopher Mufarrige, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.

Dollar Tree response

The other side:

In response to the lawsuit, Dollar General issued a statement asserting that their goal is "100% accuracy" between prices on the shelves and at the register.

"As with other retailers and despite our policies and procedures, occasional price discrepancies can occur," the statement read. "When that happens, our store teams are instructed, empowered, and expected to make things right for the customer. In recent years, we have enhanced our price-accuracy processes and remain committed to continuous improvement."

Dollar General also noted it was first made aware of the FTC's investigation in early February 2026.

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Customer refunds?

What we don't know:

The FTC has yet to announce how much monetary relief is being sought. However, Dollar General has publicly pushed back on the agency, claiming the FTC's financial demands are "orders of magnitude larger" than what they consider a realistic penalty.

It's also unclear if customers will be able to claim any money back if a settlement is reached.

Taking legal action

What's next:

The FTC is seeking to stop these deceptive pricing practices permanently. The coalition of 20 states standing with the FTC includes Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

The case will now proceed through the federal court system.