NJ Boy Scout troop finally home after global tech outage left them stranded overseas

A Boy Scout Troop based in South Jersey has made it back to the United States after being stuck overseas following the fallout from last week's CrowdStrike meltdown.

Troop 122 had traveled to a scout camp in St. Croix for nearly two weeks when they arrived at the airport on Friday, only to discover their flights were canceled.

"All our flights here are canceled. They’re telling us that we’re stuck here for another week," said Scout Master Stacey White. "Food on the island is extremely expensive. A week’s worth of food was $5,000 and I’m talking butter is $11 a pound."

Related article

Troop leaders were most concerned about the children who had medical needs.

"I don’t have medication for these kids for an extra five to seven days. So, right now, we are prioritizing an exit plan trying to get the most dire ones out first," White remarked.

Despite challenges with Spirit Airlines, the troop finally landed in Philadelphia around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Welcome home!