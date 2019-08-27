NJ court overturns order halting medically assisted suicide law

article

A New Jersey appellate court has overturned a judge's ruling blocking a new state law allowing terminally ill patients to seek life-ending drugs.

Judges Carmen Messano and Arnold Natali ruled Tuesday that a state Superior Court "abused its discretion" in blocking the law.

Rich Grohmann, an attorney for Dr. Yosef Glassman who brought the lawsuit, says they're appealing to the state Supreme Court.

New Jersey's Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act took effect Aug. 1, But Judge Paul Innes put a hold on the law Aug. 14.

Maine adopted a similar law in June. Oregon, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Vermont, Washington and the District of Columbia have similar legislation.

Montana's Supreme Court determined state law didn't prevent a physician from prescribing such drugs to the terminally ill.

