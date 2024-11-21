Comedy show fundraiser helps family of NJ detective murdered in home invasion

A night of remembrance and laughter occurred in Vineland Thursday night due to a fundraiser for the family of a beloved Bridgeton woman and Cumberland County Detective whose life was taken.

"I appreciate all the support from the community. It makes me so happy," said Chasmine Mosley. She is overcome with emotion over this turn out in memory of her mother and in support of the family.

"It shows my mom was a legend out there and she left a good legacy," said Chasmine. She is the oldest daughter of Detective Sergeant Monica Mosley, who was murdered last month.

"We hear her voice all the time and her curly hair is sitting at the foot of my bed. With every decision I make, every single day I hear her. She is still here and she is still living within us," she said. Chasmine remembers her mom as fun and dedicated.

"She went hard for me, my sister, my kids and she was a hard worker," she said.

On Thursday night, the community came together to attend a benefit concert and comedy show organized by local businessmen and with the help of city officials.

"Laughter heals and laughter is the medicine for the soul. If you are laughing more you are crying less," said Jermaine Benjamin one of the organizers.

"All of the proceeds of the night goes to the family so any type of expenses or anything they have out there it helps," said Curtis Edwards who is a co-sponsor.

Investigators say the night of October 15th a group of people carried out a home invasion, forced their way into Mosley's home on Buckshutem Road in Bridgeton and shot her to death.

She had served in the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office since 2006. She became a detective in 2009 and served in various units.

"Anytime one of our community members hurt we all hurt," said Edward Bethea who is also a co-sponsor.

Mosley has two daughters and she was a grandmother.

Chasmine has a tattoo of her face and a quote in her memory.

She and her sister will never forget the lessons their beautiful mom taught them.

"Never give up, put your best foot forward, chin up and chest out," she said.

As for the investigation, five people have been arrested and charged in connection with the murder but still no details on a motive.