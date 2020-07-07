NJ expands travel restrictions to 4 more states; Delaware removed from the list

New Jersey has extended their mandatory self-quarantine to travelers from four more states, bringing the total to 22 states.

On Tuesday, Governor Murphy announced residents who have traveled to or from Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning or arriving in New Jersey.

Delaware is no longer on the list of states New Jersey requires to self-quarantine after travel to or from.

New Jersey had previously restricted access to travelers from 18 states including Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

The states under the travel advisory have seen a significant spread of COVID-19 in recent weeks.

The restriction requires travelers and those residents who are returning from impacted states to self-quarantine at their home, or a hotel or other temporary lodging.

Individuals should leave the place of self-quarantine only to seek medical care/treatment or to obtain food and other essential items.

The formula to determine which travelers should quarantine is those coming from states where a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

