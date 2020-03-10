NJ high school hosts barbershop events to guide students, connect community

A New Jersey high school has found a rather unique way to engage its students.

Highland High School, located in Blackwood, has hosted two Barbershop Talks in the 2019-2020 academic school so far.

Barbershop Talks is the brain child of a concerned parent and seeks to improve the school culture among the student body by creating meaningful connections.

With the help of professionals from Legendz Barbershop, the school invites students to get a free haircut and refreshments while they discuss a variety of topics.

“It’s going really well,” barbershop owner Ronald Johnston, Jr. told FOX 29’s Thomas Drayton. “It’s a wonderful collaborative between us and Highland High School. The young men are beautiful, they’re awesome minds and we just love giving back to the community.”

Johnston explained they discuss peer pressure, anger management, family and many other subjects with the student body.

“Did you fill out your FAFSA? Did you get your money right?” he added.

An event organizer explained Barbershop Talks is important because not all of the students at the school has someone to talk to about life and school-related topics.

Johnston is an advocate of giving back time and resources to the community.

They’re hoping to expand the event throughout the district.

FOX 29 was given a preview of the event with the actual event taking place Monday, March 16 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. for Highland High School students.

