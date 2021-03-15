NJ hits 1M full vaccinations, with more people eligible

article

New Jersey has reached 1 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That's what the state’s online data dashboard showed on Monday.

Just over 3 million people have had at least one of the two-shot vaccines, according to the state Health Department site.

The milestone comes the same day New Jersey expanded vaccine eligibility to include transportation workers, members of tribal communities, the homeless, migrant farm workers and childcare workers.

