NJ Human Services officer killed in crash on White Horse Pike

Police say a New Jersey Human Services officer who was on his way home from work was killed when a driver crossed into oncoming traffic.

Michael Luko Sr., 53, was taken to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight. Police say the driver of the striking car, 28-year-old Taquaysha Bell, and three other passengers were also taken to Atlanticare Medical Center.

According to investigators, Bell was traveling westbound on the White Horse Pike in a 2010 Chevy Silverado around 11 p.m. when she crossed into the eastbound side of the highway near Moss Mill Road. Police say the truck slammed into Luko's 2003 Honda Civic, fatally injuring the officer.

During treatment at the hospital, police reportedly collected a blood sample from Bell. Police have not released the results of a toxicology report.

Chanelle Morgan, who was in the rear driver's side seat of Bell's vehicle, reportedly underwent surgery at Atlanticare Medical Center. The other two passengers left the hospital without treatment.

