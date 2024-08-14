NJ man arrested for exposing himself to juveniles selling lemonade, woman at CVS: police

article

Police say two juveniles and a woman were all victimized by the obscene acts of one man, who is now in custody.

Brian J. Miller, 52, is accused of exposing himself around Moorestown on two different occasions on the same day.

On July 28, a woman was standing on the sidewalk outside a CVS when a silver convertible pulled up.

Police say the driver, identified as Miller, pulled down his pants to expose himself while performing a sexual act on himself.

When the woman tried to leave, Miller started to follow her, according to authorities, who were eventually called to the scene.

Less than an hour later, the same convertible pulled up to two juveniles selling lemonade at the end of their driveway.

Police say Miller asked to buy two drinks from his vehicle, then exposed himself as the juveniles approached.

The juveniles alerted their parents, who captured a photo of the suspect and his vehicle.

Miller, who was arrested last month for a similar incident, is now charged with Lewdness and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.