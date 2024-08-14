Malinda Hoagland: Family files lawsuits over alleged missed red flags in horrific death of Chester County girl

Family members of a Pennsylvania girl who died after prosecutors say she endured years of horrific abuse from her father and his girlfriend will file lawsuits against several agencies they believe missed red flags about the alleged abuse.

Attorneys for the half-sisters of 12-year-old Malinda Hoagland filed a federal lawsuit against bodies they say should have stepped in to help their Malinda, but failed despite a slew of red flags. The family also pushed for legislation that establishes a public registry for physical abusers of children.

The combined lawsuits seek millions of dollars, claiming the missed warning signs were "so astounding and show an absolute failure of the system that should never be allowed to happen again."

Rendell Hoagland and Cindy Warren were charged in May with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping and related offenses. Those charges were later upgraded to first-degree, second-degree and third-degree murder, and Involuntary Servitude.

Prosecutors say Malinda weighed just 50 pounds and bruised all over her body when she died in May. An investigation later revealed gruesome allegations of abuse and starvation inflicted by the couple, including videos that show the child shackled to furniture and forced to exercise as she is yelled at and threatened through the camera.

Criminal complaints state that over 100 disturbing videos of abuse were found on devices recovered during search warrants, and text messages between Hoagland and Warren that discussed the child's deteriorating condition. Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe said Melinda was "reprogrammed to accept abuse as part of her life."

"The repeated missed warning signs and red flags highlight the abhorrent negligence of those responsible for her well-being, including their awareness of a 2020 custody order that severely restricted Warren’s contact with Hoagland," lawyers said.

Lawyers say Warren should not have been allowed to live with Malinda due to a child abuse conviction over 20-years ago that resulted in the death of a 2-year-old girl. Warren's ex-husband, according to prosecutors, pleaded guilty in the death and is currently serving a maximum 50-year prison sentence.

Warren, attorneys say, was given a 3-7 year prison sentence after she testified against her former partner and pleaded guilty to child endangerment of their 3-year-old son. When Malinda's half-sisters confronted Rendell Hoagland about Warren's criminal past, attorneys say they were "cut out of her life."

Lawyers for the family said they have been in touch with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro about a proposed law named after Malinda to "protect children across the state." Prosecutors say they will pursue the death penalty in the alleged murder of Malinda.