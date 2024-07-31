Man accused of exposing himself to 2 teens at Burlington County park: police

article

A New Jersey man was arrested after authorities say he exposed himself to two teens at a park and followed them when they tried to get away.

Brian Miller, 52, was taken into custody Tuesday at Collins Lane Dog Park in Maple Shade and charged with lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators say two teens were at the park just before 6:30 p.m. when they saw a man believed to be Miller standing in plain sight with his pants pulled down.

It's alleged that after being spotted by the teens, the man told one of them to stay quiet by using a hand gesture, according to police.

When the teens tried to leave the area, investigators say the man followed them to a nearby gazebo-area where he continued to expose himself.

Miller was arrested by responding officers and taken to a local hospital for evaluation, police said.

Investigators believe Miller had been lingering in the area and engaged in conversations with at least one other juvenile and a woman.

Police are asking anyone who believes they encountered Brian Miller to contact the Maple Shade Police Department.