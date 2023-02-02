NJ man charged after dog found starved to death, 2nd found malnourished in home, officials say

article

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office has charged a New Jersey man on animal cruelty charges, officials say.

According to authorities, On Wednesday, 50-year-old John Roblin of Mullica Hill was arrested and charged.

Officials say a tip led law enforcement to Roblin's home, alleging he was not taking proper care of his pets.

Police responded to Roblin's home and found a "severely malnourished dog and the body of a deceased dog" in his years, authorities say.

According to the prosecutor's office, the deceased dog died from starvation.

The living dog was taken to the county animal shelter for treatment, officials say.

Roblin was charged with two counts of animal cruelty and related charges.