NJ man charged with vehicular homicide after driving utility terrain vehicle into lake

article

An Ocean County man has been charged with vehicular homicide after prosecutors say he was impaired when he drove a utility terrain vehicle into a lake causing a passenger to drown.

According to police, on Dec. 12 Stephen McGuire, 43, and four passengers plunged into a lake on the property of Heritage Minerals Mine. Investigators say McGuire and three minor passengers resurfaced but 62-year-old James Grover did not.

MORE: Police: Man, 62, dies after off-road vehicle drives into lake in Ocean County

A dive team found Grover submerged in 25-feet of water still strapped into the overturned vehicle. He was pulled from the lake and pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the results of a blood test, prosecutors say McGuire had a Blood Alcohol Concentration of .127%. The New Jersey limit for impaired driving is .08%.

McGuire was arrested at his home in Howell on Jan. 5 and taken to Ocean County Jail where he awaits a detention hearing. Along with vehicular homicide, McGuire has been charged with DUI and related offenses.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter