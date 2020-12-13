Police: Man, 62, dies after off-road vehicle drives into lake in Ocean County

article

Authorities in Ocean County say a 62-year-old man is dead after the utility terrain vehicle he was riding in drove into a lake and became submerged in 25-feet of water Saturday night.

Officers from the Manchester Township Police Department were called to Heritage Minerals Mine on Route 70 around 8:30 p.m. for reports of an accident. A group told officers they were riding off-road vehicles on the property when one of the vehicles drove into a lake.

One of the passengers, identified by police as James Grover, did not resurface. Emergency rescue divers found Grover strapped into the vehicle 25-feet below the surface. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to piece together what caused the vehicle to drive into the lake. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer described the investigation as "active and ongoing."

