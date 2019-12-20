NJ man convicted of murder in fatal beating of house-sitter

article

A man accused of beating a house-sitter to death at a residence where he used to live as a foster child has been convicted of murder and numerous other counts.

Brandon Wilson faces a potential life term when he's sentenced Feb. 7.

RELATED:

Police: Woman killed while house-sitting home in Woodbury

Teen charged in death of housesitter in Woodbury

Advertisement

The 21-year-old Paulsboro man was convicted by a Gloucester County jury that deliberated for just a few hours.

Wilson was charged in the September 2017 slaying of 26-year-old Shawneeq Carter.

Shawneeq Carter

Her body was found by her 5-year-old son and a 5-year-old cousin in the Woodbury home of an acquaintance.

The two children were asleep when the attack occurred.

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP