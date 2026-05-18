NJ man finds $5.9 million lottery ticket crumbled in pocket days before deadline
NEW JERSEY - Forget the thrill of finding a five-dollar bill in an old coat. A New Jersey man has just redefined the meaning of lucky pocket change!
What we know:
When the announcement came in April that a winning $5.9 million lottery was still unclaimed and approaching its expiration deadline, a regular at the lucky store decided to talk to the employees.
They told him to double-check everything, so he did.
After canvassing every corner of his home and going through his closet, he shifted the search to his pants pockets. That's when he discovered a crumbled up Pick-6 ticket from last May!
He confirmed it was the $5.9 million winning ticket from May 22, 2025, and immediately brought the forgotten ticket to the store, with just 8 days to spare.
What we don't know:
The identity of the lottery winner has not been released, and he has yet to say what he plans to do with his winnings.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NJ Lottery.