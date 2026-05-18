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Suspect shot and killed after forcibly entering Philadelphia home overnight: police

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Published  May 18, 2026 9:22am EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • A male suspect was shot and killed after forcibly entering a home in Philadelphia overnight.
    • Police say a struggle ensued between the suspect and someone inside the property during which deadly gunshots were fired.
    • No arrests have been reported.

PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man was shot and killed after forcing his way into a Philadelphia home Monday morning.

What we know:

Investigators say a male suspect forcibly entered a property on the 1600 block of Griffith Street just after 1 a.m.

Once inside, police say a struggle ensued during which the suspect was shot. Responding officers took the man to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect has not been released by police at this time.

No arrest have been reported as the investigation continues.

The Source

  • Information in this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

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