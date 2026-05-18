Suspect shot and killed after forcibly entering Philadelphia home overnight: police
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man was shot and killed after forcing his way into a Philadelphia home Monday morning.
What we know:
Investigators say a male suspect forcibly entered a property on the 1600 block of Griffith Street just after 1 a.m.
Once inside, police say a struggle ensued during which the suspect was shot. Responding officers took the man to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
The identity of the suspect has not been released by police at this time.
No arrest have been reported as the investigation continues.