Fire destroys historic church in Wilmington just hours before worship services

The Brief Mother African Union Church in Wilmington, Delaware, was destroyed by a massive two-alarm fire Sunday morning. Due to intense flames reaching up to 40 feet and severe structural instability, firefighters were forced to battle the blaze defensively from the outside. The local neighborhood and congregation are in shock, mourning the loss of their place of worship just hours before Sunday services were scheduled to begin.



A beloved and historic church in New Castle County went up in flames early Sunday morning, leaving the local congregation and surrounding neighborhood in shock.

What we know:

The blaze at Mother African Union Church, located at 9th and Franklin in Wilmington, ignited just before 3 a.m.

Fire officials say the flames were so intense upon arrival, reaching 20 to 30 feet above the roof, that responding crews immediately called for a second alarm and were forced to battle the blaze entirely from the street.

Firefighters successfully contained the fire to the church. No neighboring structures were damaged, and evacuated residents have since been allowed to return to their homes. No injuries were reported.

The church building is currently deemed structurally unstable. No one will be permitted to enter the ruins.

What they're saying:

The tragedy is especially heavy for the community as it occurred just hours before congregants were scheduled to arrive for Sunday morning worship services.

Neighbors and church members gathered near the scene throughout the morning, many visibly shaken by the extent of the damage. Jeffrey Tucker, a local resident who witnessed the blaze at its peak, described the terrifying scene.

"I smelled smoke. I got up to make sure the house wasn't on fire," Tucker said. "When I came up the street... I looked and saw it was the church. The flames were 30, 40 feet higher than the building, and I couldn't get close because of the heat."

Reflecting on the timing of the disaster, Tucker added, "On Sunday morning, you see the folks going to church... it's a shame. Fire is devastating like that."

What's next:

The church’s pastor, the Rev. Dr. Ronald W. Whitaker II, is currently out of state but is being briefed on the situation. Other church leaders, including one who lives across the street and immediately jumped into action upon smelling smoke, are working with local authorities as the investigation into the cause of the fire gets underway.