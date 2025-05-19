NJ man found with more than 340,000 child sex abuse images, videos: officials

article

The Brief A 69-year-old man is being charged with possession of child sexual abuse materials in Burlington County. Officials say he was found with more than 340,000 images and videos. He was arrested at this Easthampton home.



An investigation in Burlington County led to the discovery of hundreds of thousands of child sexual abuse materials, and the arrest of a man officials say was in possession of them.

What we know:

Lawrence Bayern, 69, is charged with first-degree Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material.

He was arrested last month at his Easthampton home, where multiple electronic devices were seized and analyzed by detectives.

Bayern was found to be in possession of more than 340,000 images and video depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of a minor, according to officials.

What's next:

Bayern is awaiting a detention hearing at the Burlington County Jail.

The case will then be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.