NJ man in prison for sex assault is convicted of jury tampering

article

A Morris County man already serving a 29-year prison term for aggravated sexual assault has been convicted of trying to tamper with the jury at his 2015 trial.

The Morris County prosecutor’s office alleged that Andrew Pena and another man illegally conspired to affect the jury by taking confidential police reports that weren’t admissible at the trial, altering them and disseminating them in the vicinity of the courthouse.

The other man, Wharton resident Michael Campbell, pleaded guilty to obstruction in 2016 and died two years later.

The 54-year-old Pena acted as his own lawyer at his trial this month. Last week, a jury convicted him of corrupting a jury, obstruction and conspiracy. He faces sentencing in February.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

