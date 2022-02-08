Expand / Collapse search

NJ man found dead after allegedly setting fire to hospital employee, officials say

Published 
Updated 12:20PM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

HACKENSACK, N.J. - Officials in New Jersey say a man who was wanted for allegedly setting an employee on fire has been found dead.

Officials says Nicholas Pagano, 31, was a nurse who worked at the Hackensack University Medical Center. 

Police say Pagano died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Waterford Township early Tuesday morning. 

On Monday at approximately 5:15 a.m., police received a 911 call from the Hackensack University Medical Center with a report of an assault. 

Through an investigation, police learned that Pagano allegedly attacked a 54-year-old employee and burned her as well. He also struck the victim with a wrench. Pagano then fled the hospital. 

The victim suffered third-degree burns over her upper body, face an hands, as well as a laceration to her head that required stitches.  

She was treated in the emergency room at the medical center and subsequently transported to another medical facility for additional treatment. 

___

