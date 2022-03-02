School District of Philadelphia plans to drop mask mandate on March 9

The School District of Philadelphia plans to make masks optional for students and faculty next week after the city dropped its indoor mask mandate on Wednesday.

In a letter to families, Superintendent William Hite Jr. wrote that masks will be optional for students and faculty starting Wednesday, Mar. 9 if COVID-19 metrics continue to decline.

Masks will still be required for students and staff in the district's Pre-K Head Start programs per U.S. Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.

"I ask that you thoughtfully consider your personal situation and family circumstances, and do what is best for you or your child – and please respect everyone else’s right to do the same, even if their choice differs from yours," Hite wrote.

The district said it is still prioritizing its health and safety guidelines that include staying home if you feel sick and testing for COVID-19 if you exhibit symptoms.

To prevent a possible surge in COVID-19 cases after spring break, the district will make masks required from Apr. 18-22.

Philadelphia officials dropped the city's mask mandate for indoor spaces Wednesday morning after moving the city to the All Clear COVID-19 tier.

