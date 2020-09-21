NJ Motor Vehicle Commission computers down

article

The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission says it can't process transactions due to an ongoing computer network connection problem.

Agency officials say the outage was initially reported around 9 a.m. Monday.

Officials haven't said what may have caused the problem or when service might be restored.

The issues were prohibiting staffers from processing transactions online or in MVC offices across the state.

MVC officials say an advisory will be posted on the agency's website when the system is working again.

