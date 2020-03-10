NJ park to be named after 10-year-old boy killed in football game shooting

article

A New Jersey park named after a 10-year-old boy who was killed in a shooting at a high school football game will open over Memorial Day weekend.

The Micah “Dew” Tennant Park will be located in the boy’s neighborhood in Atlantic City, Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced Monday. The city will install a new playground area, a water feature and resurfaced basketball courts before the dedication, NJ.com reported.

Tennant, who was also known as “DJ Dew,” was shot in the neck when gunfire erupted in the stands during a Nov. 15 game between Pleasantville and Camden. He died five days later, just hours before the game was resumed.

A 15-year-old boy was also grazed in the incident.

Alvin Wyatt was charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Left to right: Alvin Wyatt, 31, was charged with three counts of attempted murder. Also arrested were 26-year-old Vance Golden, 28-year-old Tyrell Dorn, 27-year-old Michael Mack and 27-year-old Shahid Dixon.

Six men were charged in the shooting, including a 27-year-old man who was shot. Authorities have said he was targeted by the shooter.

The man accused of firing the shots, Alvin Wyatt, pleaded not guilty last month to murder, two counts of attempted murder and two weapons offenses.

