Man accused of shooting at Pleasantville high school football game pleads not guilty

A man accused of firing a gun into the crowded bleachers at a New Jersey high school football game last year, killing a 10-year-old boy, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Alvin Wyatt didn't speak during a brief hearing Thursday. The 31-year-old Atlantic City man could be sentenced to life without parole if he's convicted.

Wyatt is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and two weapons offenses stemming from the Nov. 15 shooting at a playoff game between Pleasantville and Camden.

Micah Tennant, 10, was shot in the neck and later died at the hospital. A 15-year-old was also treated for a graze wound.

Left to right: Alvin Wyatt, 31, was charged with three counts of attempted murder. Also arrested were 26-year-old Vance Golden, 28-year-old Tyrell Dorn, 27-year-old Michael Mack and 27-year-old Shahid Dixon.

Jonathan Diego witnessed the shooting and said his friend, a retired paramedic, gave first aid to the young boy.

Advertisement

"He applied pressure to the little boy's wounds on his neck, trying to slow down the bleeding until the ambulance could come up," Diego said.

RELATED

10-year-old boy dies after shooting at NJ high school football game

Eagles to host Pleasantville-Camden football game following shooting

Alleged gunman, victim among 6 charged in NJ football game shooting

Ibn Abdullah, 27, was believed to be target of the shooting. He was later charged after a gun was reportedly found on him when emergency responders went to his aid.

"The venue simply presented an opportunity for criminals to pursue their own form of petty vengeance against one another," Atlantic County prosecutor Damon Tyner said in a news release.

"As a result, an innocent child was caught and injured in their crossfire. Our community will not be held hostage by a few idiots intent on jeopardizing our safety and the safety of our children."

Three other men — 26-year-old Vance Golden, 28-year-old Tyrell Dorn and 27-year-old Michael Mack — face weapons charges. A fourth, 27-year-old Shahid Dixon, faces weapons and eluding charges.

Pleasantville and Camden honored Micah Tennant and finished their game five days later at Lincoln Financial Field.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.