NJ protester sentenced for helping set police car on fire

A man who helped set fire to a police vehicle in New Jersey's capital city during protests against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison.

Kadeem Dockery, 31, was the last of four men sentenced to prison terms in connection with the May 31, 2020 riots in Trenton. He received a 27-month term Tuesday and will also have to serve three years of supervised release once he's freed, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Trenton resident had pleaded guilty to attempting to obstruct, impede, or interfere with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder affecting commerce.

Prosecutors have said Dockery lit an explosive device and tossed it through the open front driver’s side window of a Trenton police vehicle. He then removed his shirt and gave it to another man, who tried to stuff it in the car's gas tank and ignite it.

Prosecutors have said authorities identified both men from video from a street camera and other images.