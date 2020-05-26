NJ reports 23 cases of Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Children

The New Jersey Department of Health is reporting 23 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported in the state.

Now, health officials are reminding parents to watch for symptoms of the rare illness that could be associated with COVID-19.

All 23 children, who range in age from 1 to 18, tested positive for COVID-19 on the PCR or serology test.

All have been hospitalized; 15 have been discharged, five remain hospitalized and the hospitalization status of three is unknown at this time.

Ten of the children are male, nine are female and the sex of four is unknown as this time.

Cases were reported in 11 counties with Bergen, Camden, Cumberland, Mercer and Monmouth each reporting one case; Hudson and Ocean are reporting two cases each, Middlesex is reporting five cases; and ​Essex, Passaic and Union each have three cases.

“Parents should watch for symptoms of this illness in their children and contact a health care provider immediately so the child can be tested for COVID-19,” said Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. “Children with this syndrome may require intensive hospital care. It is important that parents take steps to prevent children from being exposed to COVID-19. Physical distancing from others, using face coverings, and practicing good hand hygiene are the best ways to prevent COVID-19.”

MIS-C symptoms include fever, diarrhea, vomiting, rash, red or pink eyes, red cracked lips or red tongue that looks like a strawberry, swollen hands and feet that may also be red, sluggishness or irritability, abdominal pain, and an enlarged lymph node (gland) on one side of the neck, officials say.

Health care providers have noted that this inflammatory syndrome can also be characterized by severe inflammation of the heart, blood vessels, the gastrointestinal tract, or other organs, believed to be caused by a reaction to the coronavirus.

The syndrome has features like Kawasaki disease and Toxic-Shock Syndrome.

Early recognition of the syndrome by pediatricians and specialists is essential.

For information on COVID-19 please visit the Department of Health COVID-19 Innovation Hub at https://covid19.nj.gov/. A factsheet on COVID-19 is available in English and Spanish.

