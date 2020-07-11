NJ reports another 49 virus-related deaths; toll now 13,578

article

New Jersey is reporting another 49 deaths associated with COVID-19 in the state, pushing the number of deaths associated with the virus to 13,578.

Gov. Phil Murphy said Saturday that more than 430 new positive cases had been reported, pushing the cumulative total to almost 175,000.

The governor on Friday reported 31 additional deaths associated with the coronavirus and more than 300 new cases.

Officials have said that nearly 2,000 additional deaths in the state were likely caused by the virus since the pandemic started earlier this year.

