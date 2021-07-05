NJ sets aside $4 million for Wildwood boardwalk repair

article

New Jersey has set aside $4 million in its recently enacted budget for long-needed repairs to the Wildwood boardwalk, one of the Jersey Shore's main attractions. But city officials say the walkway needs work that could cost $60 million.

Gov. Phil Murphy visited the walkway Sunday, pledging funds for badly needed repairs. Mayor Peter Byron says it could cost $60 million to do all the work that's needed.

Wildwood officials have said the boardwalk needed to be redone even before a 2020 storm damaged sections of it.

Murphy vetoed a $59 million earmark for the boardwalk in 2019.

