NJ sets aside $4 million for Wildwood boardwalk repair

Cape May County
Associated Press
WILDWOOD, N.J. - New Jersey has set aside $4 million in its recently enacted budget for long-needed repairs to the Wildwood boardwalk, one of the Jersey Shore's main attractions. But city officials say the walkway needs work that could cost $60 million. 

Gov. Phil Murphy visited the walkway Sunday, pledging funds for badly needed repairs. Mayor Peter Byron says it could cost $60 million to do all the work that's needed. 

Wildwood officials have said the boardwalk needed to be redone even before a 2020 storm damaged sections of it. 

Murphy vetoed a $59 million earmark for the boardwalk in 2019.

