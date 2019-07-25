NJ State Police arrest couple wanted for weapon and drug offenses

New Jersey State Police say they arrested a couple wanted for a long list of weapon and drug offenses.

According to police, Nicholas Layton, 39, and Rebecca Wills, 33, were arrested Sunday at a residence in Evesham Township, Burlington County. Detectives say they seized more than five ounces of methamphetamine, half a kilogram of cocaine and more 2,000 cash.

Police say Layton and Willis were also charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a child.