NJ State Trooper rescues 14-year-old boy stuck in frigid marsh in Salem County

A New Jersey State Police trooper's quick reactions likely saved the life of a 14-year-old boy who became stuck in frigid waist-deep water late Sunday night in Salem County.

Sergeant Carl Scowcroft and two troopers responded to reports of a young teen who ran away from his home and got stuck in a marsh near Sawmill Road just before midnight.

The child was found unresponsive and breathing slowly, according to a post on the New Jersey State Police Facebook page.

Sergeant Scowcroft waded through the water and freed the child from the marsh. Video shows Scowcroft tugging on the boy's arms and encouraging him to wiggle free.

Scowcroft then carried the child towards the shoreline with the help of Alloway Township Fire Rescue members. Troopers Matthew Hess and Thomas Rheault secured the child to a backboard and carried him up the embankment.

Advertisement

The child, who was experiencing signs of hypothermia, was taken to Salem Memorial Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

___