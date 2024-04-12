Expand / Collapse search

NJ Transit bus crash in Atlantic County parking lot send 6 people to hospital

Published  April 12, 2024 12:45pm EDT
PHILADELPHIA - Six people were hospitalized when a New Jersey Transit bus slammed into a light post Thursday in Egg Harbor Township. 

Investigators say the crash happened just before 10 p.m. shortly after leaving a bus stop in the Harbor Square Complex bus stop. 

There were seven passengers aboard when police say the driver, 40-year-old Chrisffor Aime, slammed into a light post behind Boscovs. 

Investigators say all seven people aboard, including Aime, suffered injuries and six people were taken to a local hospital. 

Aime was issued a traffic citation for Careless Driving as a result of the investigation into the crash, investigators said.