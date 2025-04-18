NJ wildfires: Wildfire burns out of control in South Jersey

article

Firefighters are battling a wildfire in Cumberland County. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service alerted the public to avoid the area as they worked to contain the fire.

What we know:

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service first alerted to the fire Friday afternoon a little after 2:15.

The fire began burning in the Peaslee Wildlife Management Area in Vineland. It is being called Danny’s Wildfire.

They stated the Union Road was closed between Route 49 and Mays Landing Road and that the public was urged to avoid the area as they worked to contain the fire.

They also said 500 acres were burning and there was no containment.

Officials also said that no structures were threatened.

The fire was detected by crews a little after 12:15 Friday afternoon.

What we don't know:

No information has been released regarding the origin of the fire. A large firefighter presence was at the location.

No new information is expected until Friday evening.