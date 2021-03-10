NJ woman celebrates 100th birthday with 2nd COVID-19 vaccine shot

A New Jersey woman celebrated her 100th birthday in a very special way.

Ethernell Saxon’s, a Cherry Hill resident, received her second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination at the Camden County Vaccination Center.

"Ethernell will be celebrating a momentous occasion, the fact that she is two weeks away from 95% immunity from COVID, and that she has taken 100 trips around the sun," said County Commissioner Jonathan Young.

"Hallelujah," Ethernell said when asked about how it felt to get her shot. She credited living to 100 years thanks to "good food and good times".

Ethernell joins more than 100,000 Camden County residents in becoming vaccinated against COVID-19.

