NJ woman sentenced for submerging puppy in pond, causing death

A woman who drowned a 10-week-old puppy that was found submerged and in a weighted cage in a northern New Jersey pond two years ago has been sentenced to six months in jail.

Tonya Fea must also serve five years of probation under the sentence imposed Tuesday, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

The 49-year-old Boonton woman had pleaded guilty in August to animal cruelty and has been barred from owning dogs.

Fea admitted submerging the female golden retriever puppy in April 2019 at Greenwood Pond in West Milford.

Authorities have said Fea initially claimed the puppy was dead before she submerged it, but eventually admitted it died due to her actions.

