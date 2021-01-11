No active threat to the community after couple found dead inside Audubon home, prosecutors say

article

Authorities say there is no active threat to the community after a couple was found dead inside their Audubon home, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police responded to the home on the unit block of Oakland Ave. around 1 p.m. Monday for a report of two people found deceased. A witness told officers they went to the home to conduct a welfare check after not hearing from the couple since Saturday.

Detectives located a woman dead from visible injuries and a man dead from a gunshot wound, according to authorities. They have been identified as Jane Venable, 64, and Kevin Venable, 63, both of Audubon.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCPO Det. Kevin Courtney at 856-397-6770 or Audubon Police Det. Justin Tracy at 856-547-1171. Tips can also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter