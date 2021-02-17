No arrests made after woman's body found burned in Fairmount Park

article

Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a woman who was found burned early Wednesday morning in Fairmount Park.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Strawberry Mansion Drive just after 6 a.m. for reports of a woman on fire.

Firefighters responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead. The victim has not been identified by police.

Authorities have not said how the woman came to be on fire. No arrests were reported.

