No injuries reported after heavy fire breaks out at home in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Crews were on the scene of a heavy fire early Tuesday morning in Kensington.
The fire broke out around 2 a.m. on the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue at a rowhome.
When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen shooting out from the 2nd story window.
Firefiighters were able to bring the fire under control at 2:47 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
