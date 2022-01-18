Expand / Collapse search

No injuries reported after heavy fire breaks out at home in Kensington

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - Crews were on the scene of a heavy fire early Tuesday morning in Kensington.  

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. on the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue at a rowhome. 

When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen shooting out from the 2nd story window. 

Firefiighters were able to bring the fire under control at 2:47 a.m.

No injuries were reported. 

___

