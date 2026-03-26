'No Kings' protest: What to know about your rights

The Brief Millions are expected to protest nationwide for "No Kings Day," highlighting the importance of knowing your First Amendment rights. Experts emphasize preparing in advance with supplies and a clear plan to stay safe. Peaceful protesting is a protected right, including free speech, assembly and petitioning the government.



With millions of protesters expected to gather across the country for "No Kings Day," here's what you need to know about safely exercising your First Amendment rights.

Be prepared

What you can do:

Experts say preparation is key when it comes to protesting safely, which includes gathering supplies beforehand and creating a plan:

Bring water, snacks, any needed medicine and cash.

Fully charge your cellphone and bring a battery extender.

Bring protective goggles, face covering and towelettes in case of tear gas or irritants.

Know your emergency contacts.

Let someone know your plan and keep them updated.

Study the route and have an offline map of the area.

Plan multiple routes into and out of the area.

Set a meet-up location.

Be alert to anything suspicious, maintain awareness.

If you see something, say something.

Do not bring anything illegal or that can be seen as a weapon.

Peaceful protesting

What we know:

Peaceful protesting happens all the time, but if things should escalate while you are in the middle of a protest, here are some helpful tips:

Stay calm and peaceful

Don't engage with agitators

Respect other protesters' space

Obey lawful orders

Know your rights

Why you should care:

Protesting is a fundamental human right under the First Amendment, which allows for peaceful assembly, free speech and petitioning the government.

You can march, hold signs, chant and distribute literature in public spaces.

Parks and sidewalks are traditional public forums, but protests on private property or restricted areas are not protected.

Cities can require permits for parades or large rallies to manage traffic, but cannot deny them based on the content of the message.

Officers may impose reasonable "time, place, and manner" restrictions, but cannot stop you from filming their actions.

Law enforcement also can't confiscate or demand to see your pictures or video without a warrant, or force you to delete data.

Protests that turn violent, destroy property, block emergency services or "incite immediate lawless action" are not protected.

Police may not break up a gathering unless there is a clear and present danger of riot, disorder, interference with traffic or other immediate threat to public safety.

If officers issue a dispersal order, they must provide a reasonable opportunity to comply.

What to do if you are detained

Dig deeper:

If the situation does escalate, and you are confronted or detained by law enforcement, it is important to stay calm:

Do not resist arrest

State you wish to remain silent and want a lawyer

Document what you can while being safe

Seek legal support