No relief seen from rising gas prices in NJ, around country

Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J. - Motorists are seeing no relief from rising prices at the pump in New Jersey and around the nation.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.90, up four cents from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.41 a gallon a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.83, up eight cents from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.32 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Analysts say rising crude prices, tightening gas supplies and increased demand continue to drive prices at the pump higher.

