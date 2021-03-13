No relief seen from rising gas prices in NJ, around country

article

Motorists are seeing no relief from rising prices at the pump in New Jersey and around the nation.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.90, up four cents from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.41 a gallon a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.83, up eight cents from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.32 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Analysts say rising crude prices, tightening gas supplies and increased demand continue to drive prices at the pump higher.

