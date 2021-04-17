No serious injuries reported after pickup truck slams into ambulance in Rehoboth Beach

article

Delaware State Police said no one was seriously injured when a pickup truck slammed into the front of an ambulance with a patient onboard Saturday morning near Rehoboth Beach.

Troopers were called to the intersection of Old Landing Road and Coastal Highway around 10 a.m. for reports of a crash involving an ambulance from the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Department.

Crash investigators said a Ford F-150 driven by a 62-year-old man was crossing the intersection on the southbound side of Coastal Highway with a green light when an ambulance with active emergency lights tried to turn left onto the highway from Old Landing Road.

The Ford pickup slammed into the front left side of the ambulance within the intersection, according to police. The driver of the ambulance, a 24-year-old woman, was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries and released.

The driver of the Ford pickup and an EMT in the back of the ambulance refused medical treatment, according to police. The 78-year-old patient inside the ambulance was taken to another hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection of Coastal Highway and Old Landing Road was closed for two hours while police investigated. No charges have been reported at this time.



