Non-profit grocery store shopping experience tackles food insecurity in Kensington

A non-profit in Philadelphia is looking to make a difference in the Kensington area by providing an experiential twist to a food pantry in order to tackle food insecurity.

When people think of food pantries, many think of a long line of people waiting for a pre-packaged box of essentials with just about anything inside and not a lot of choices.

The Sunday Love Project, a Kensington-based non-profit, is changing that idea with a grocery store-style shopping experience…for free!

The non-profit only requires a form of identification for anyone to come in and shop once a week.

Israel Santiago, who’s been working at the non-profit, told FOX 29’s Shaynah Ferreria this has become a personal full circle moment for him.

"I used to be out here in the streets running around going to pantries because I was living out of a room situation," said Santiago.

He went from needing the pantry himself to helping others in need.

"It feels great, I appreciate every day I wake up. I have gratitude. It could be worse, I’ve been through worse and I know what it’s like," he said.

One shopper said: "prices are going up now, and it’s getting kind of rough out here, so they really help the neighborhood."

Executive Director Margaux Murphy of The Sunday Love Project says the pantry store has become a critical resource, open five days a week, serving about 100 customers each day.

"Anyone who’s been to a grocery store knows that a dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to," said Murphy.

One of the great things about The Love Project and this store is the fact that the space covers more than what would be covered under Snap or WIC. For example, feminine products and even diapers for those that need them most.