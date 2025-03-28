Non-violence themed assembly held in Philly school promoting inspirational messages, boosting self-esteem

The Brief A nonviolence assembly was held at William Longstreth Elementary in Kingsessing, filled with inspiring speakers and performances. The theme was "Do you REALLY need that" in reference to the phrase used by youth to start fighting. The school wanted to share this important message on the last Friday of Ramadan and as warmer weather approaches.



A Philadelphia school is determined to prevent gun violence in the community and the elementary school held a lively assembly promoting self-esteem and thinking critically.

What we know:

William Longstreth Elementary School held an assembly on Friday focused on promoting nonviolence in the community.

"Do You Really Need That?" was the theme of the gathering, referencing the phrase used by youth in school to pick a fight. The program was attended by students in the 5th to 8th grade and included community speakers, performances and a chance to build the students’ self-esteem while also asking them to think critically about resolving conflicts.

What they're saying:

Climate Manager Joseph Morris who manages the school environment and disciplinary issues organized the event as warmer weather approaches and in remembrance of last year’s tragic shooting during end of Ramadan celebrations.

"As we are at the end of the Ramadan celebrations, we remember last year there being a tragic shooting nearby in a park. We wanted to do it this Friday, the last Friday before the end of Ramadan, focusing on nonviolence and what to do in conflicts to avoid further circumstances," said Morris. "We do care about our students very deeply and we’re trying to do the best we can to make sure students feel safe within the school district."

The assembly featured speakers from the community to inspire students to work hard and believe in themselves.

The Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Democratic Representative Joanna McClinton told students it all starts from within.

"We have control of ourselves and our outlook. Many times, when we hear terrible headlines about youth being involved with violence we don’t get down to the core. It starts with how we feel about ourselves and it starts about the love and peace each of us can carry around," said Speaker McClinton. "It’s moments like this and events like today that let them know there are community leaders who care about them, who are proud of them. Seeing them perform today was a true uplift and it’s a real nudge to keep doing the good work you’re doing every day."

Big picture view:

The Jenks Diamonds Step Team performed and Longstreth’s very own cheerleading team. Both performances made strong references to the theme of the assembly of nonviolence.

"Basically, don’t get peer pressured, be yourself, express yourself. Don’t let anyone manipulate you," said student and cheerleader Gabriella Watson.

Longstreth’s basketball team was also recognized for their hard work that led to an undefeated championship winning season.

"I’d say never give up and don’t give in to the violence stuff. Just be you and don’t try to be like anybody else. Be a leader, don’t try to follow anybody else because than that makes you in a bad situation and get a bad reputation on yourself," said student and basketball player Ty’Quane Overton.