Nonprofit distributes meals to those in need in Camden

Jillian Daniels, the founder of the nonprofit "Be the Village NJ," posts up at Broadway and Federal streets in Camden to feed those in need every Monday.

"Everyone deserves a meal at the end of the day," she said.

Armed with 80-100 restaurant-quality meals prepped in advance at St. John Church Ministries, she and her team of volunteers feed some of the area’s most needy.

"My generation has been hit really hard by the drug epidemic and I feel like we need to take care of our own," Daniels said.

Monday marked the one year anniversary of Daniel's weekly efforts. She and her mom, Juliette, co-own a catering food truck called Just Fork it based in Haddon Township.

"One day we had an enormous amount of food leftover from the catering order came down here to the transportation center," Daniels explained.

And that one experience led to a much greater mission that she says will continue through generous donations.

"Westmont Diner they give us soup every Monday, my neighbors, the church Saint John Ministries," Daniels said.

Plus, a partnership with SNJ millennials. Be the Village knows it takes a village and Daniels saysshe’s committed.

If you want to get involved or donate in some way, please reach out to Jillian Daniels through her food truck business Just Fork It or through her nonprofit’s Facebook page "Be the Village NJ."

