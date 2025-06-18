'Netflix House' coming to King of Prussia next year: Here's what we know

article

The Brief A "Netflix House" is expected to open at the King of Prussia Mall this year. Mini-golf, virtual reality, a theater and merchandise shop will all be part of the experience. It's one of two locations set to open this year.



Attention Netflix enthusiasts, some of your favorite shows are about to jump off the TV and find a new home at a local mall.

What we know:

Netflix is opening its first "Netflix House" in the Philadelphia area at the King of Prussia Mall this year.

The 100,000-square-foot venue will feature a nine-hole mini-golf course, restaurant, virtual reality games based on the hit series "Wednesday" and "One Piece," a theater and merchandise shop.

It will all be located in the former Lord and Taylor's department store, which closed in 2020.

And no, you don't have to be a Netflix member to enter!

What we don't know:

Netflix has yet to release an official opening date for the King of Prussia "Netflix House," but did say it is expected to open by the end of 2025.

A second location will also open in Dallas this year, then a third is planned for Las Vegas by 2027.