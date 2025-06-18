'Netflix House' coming to King of Prussia next year: Here's what we know
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - Attention Netflix enthusiasts, some of your favorite shows are about to jump off the TV and find a new home at a local mall.
What we know:
Netflix is opening its first "Netflix House" in the Philadelphia area at the King of Prussia Mall this year.
The 100,000-square-foot venue will feature a nine-hole mini-golf course, restaurant, virtual reality games based on the hit series "Wednesday" and "One Piece," a theater and merchandise shop.
It will all be located in the former Lord and Taylor's department store, which closed in 2020.
And no, you don't have to be a Netflix member to enter!
What we don't know:
Netflix has yet to release an official opening date for the King of Prussia "Netflix House," but did say it is expected to open by the end of 2025.
A second location will also open in Dallas this year, then a third is planned for Las Vegas by 2027.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Netflix.